The end of an era: Derby icon, Frances Terlizzi dies

New Haven

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Frances Terlizzi, a downtown Derby icon and owner of the former Vonetes Palace of Sweets on Main Street died of natural causes, the City of Derby reported Wednesday.

Terlizzi was the head chef of Junni Moon’s Restaurant, and the city said, “To know Fran was to love her and her beaming personality.” 

She served generations of families at her counters and she knew your order before you placed it.  Her passing represents the end of an era. We will all remember with great fondness and affection the good times spent at Vonetes and Junni Moon’s with her endless spirit and hospitality.  May she rest in peace.

– City of Derby

Mayor Richard Dziekan and the entire city expressed their deep sadness, sympathy, and condolences to her extended family in the Valley. 

“She will be missed but we are comforted that she passed in her sleep of natural causes after a long full life,” the city said.

Terlizzi was 97 years old.

