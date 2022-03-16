WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Mary is an active and healthy bulldog — but that wasn’t the case back in October.

Someone tossed the English bulldog from a moving truck onto a roadway, just after they performed a botched home surgery on her. She was not in good condition.

Luckily, a motorist behind the truck came to the rescue.

According to the Woodbridge Regional Animal Control Shelter, Mary had a “raging infection” due to a botched c-section.

“She was bred to bread with a pitbull, because they make micro-pitbull, which are really popular right now, and demand a lot of money,” animal control officer Karen Lombardi said.

Although the shelter is currently housing three-year-old Mary, the shelter doesn’t expect her to stay there long.

Mary’s story is quickly spreading, putting her in great demand. Lombardi said that yesterday, the shelter received over 75 phone calls.

While the shelter is looking to find Mary a loving home, an animal advocacy group, Desmond’s Army, hopes to find the person responsible for leaving Mary abandoned.

“It’s $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution for the person responsible for dumping Mary,” Desmond’s Army Law Advocate and President Robin Zilla Cannamela said.

If you know the person or persons responsible for abandoning Mary on the side of the road, you’re asked to call the Woodbridge Animal Control Shelter at 203-389-5991.