WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Action is being taken against an animal control officer after the Connecticut Department of Agriculture seized more than 100 animals from a Beacon Falls farm.

Waterbury police Chief Fernando Spagnolo confirmed to News 8 that Patrick Dionne, the animal control officer for both Beacon Falls and the Waterbury Police Department, was placed on paid administrative leave when the department learned of the state’s investigation.

News 8 contacted the police chief of Beacon Falls, but we have not heard back.

The state seized 99 sheep, 15 cats, and a goose from the Lopus Road property on Feb. 24. They also found five adult sheep and two lambs dead on the farm. Karen Lombardi, chief animal control officer for Woodbridge Regional Animal Control, told News 8 the conditions were “unbelievable.”

According to the Department of Agriculture, several animals needing heat lamps were shivering during the inspection. The hay bedding on the farm was damp, which made it impossible for animals to maintain their body temperature. The warrant also showed the animals had an excess growth of wool that was causing skin conditions and bald patches. Some animals were also developing lameness due to overgrown hooves. Many sheep also had not been shorn for several years.

The removal of animals is a last resort for the Department of Agriculture. The department usually works with the owner to improve their standard of care. Resources and support for homeless animal owners can be found by calling the Department of Agriculture at 860-713-2500.