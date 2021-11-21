Annual breakfast to support TEAM Toys 4 Kids made magic happen for over 1,000 children

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — The TEAM Toys 4 Kids event kicked off Sunday in Seymour, serving over one thousand children.

In the season of supply chain struggles and COVID-19, these Valley residents went all in to make magic happen for the kids.

The Yankee Clipper Barbershop owners Tom and Diane Baklik hosted their annual fundraiser breakfast to benefit the largest holiday toy drive in the region, TEAM Toys 4 Kids.

In addition to food, the breakfast featured raffle drawings, music from the Magnificent Brass Band, a visit from Santa, and more. Guests were asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy for donation.

Last year, despite the hardships of the pandemic and the increased financial strains on families, the organization served over 1,600 children from newborns to age 12, and they’re estimated to be right around there again this year. They praise the community for their generosity in making it possible to reach out to everyone who asked for help.

They received hundreds of toy donations this year and over $1,400 in cash and check donations.

Their toy donations are customized to the individual child. Parents fill out applications that tell them their children’s ages and interests, so they are able to pack bags of holiday toys that match the child’s personality.

TEAM Toys 4 Kids helps ensure children and families experience love, joy, and happiness during the holiday season, despite any challenges families have to face. They recognize that during this season, parents face difficult choices between providing food, paying for rent, diapers, utilities, and more, on top of giving gifts to their children. The organization also fights hard against the stigma and anxiety among the less fortunate kids in need.

The Baklik’s thank the major sponsors of the event, including the Valley Community Foundation and United Illuminating for making the event such a success this year.

For more information and to donate, visit their webpage: https://teaminc.org/toys-4-kids-2021/