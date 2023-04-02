WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An annual road race in memory of Waterbury’s former deputy police chief Christopher Corbett, who died in 2015, is being run Sunday in Waterbury.

This year’s race is also being run in memory of two Bristol Police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in the fall — Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

The road race has been held annually because of Corbett’s love of running and to continue his support of Greater Waterbury Catholic Schools and its students.

Corbett graduated from Catholic Schools in the city and was a member of the Holy Cross High School cross-country and track teams. He was hired by the Waterbury Police Department in 1997 and rose through the ranks eventually becoming deputy chief.

