NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Christopher Martin’s in New Haven held it’s annual Christmas run for children on Sunday.

2,000 runners taking part in it all. It’s more than running though — toys are collected for children in need in the area.

In the past three decades, more than 60,000 toys have been donated.

Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons was there doing some announcing at the start of the race.