Annual dinner gala held for Puerto Ricans United in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The annual dinner gala for Puerto Ricans United in New Haven was also a celebration of the peaceful revolution in Puerto Rico.

The event Thursday night honored people and organizations who are committed to benefiting Puerto Ricans and Latinos in the New Haven area.

News 8 is a proud media sponsor of the upcoming Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven and News 8’s Darren Kramer was there to help celebrate.

The group says this year’s upcoming festival has special meaning.

“It is more important now than ever before for Puerto Ricans to stand up and speak out and claim who you are. So we have festivals every year, but given all that’s going on in Puerto Rico, given all that’s going on in Congress when it comes to our island, we must stand up now more than ever and claim who we are and be proud of who we are,” said Joseph Rodriguez, President Puerto Ricans United.

On Saturday August 10th, the New Haven Puerto Rican Festival will be held on the New Haven Green.

It runs from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. We’ll have live coverage throughout the day on News 8 and tune in for our 30-minute special live from the New Haven Green at 6:30 p.m. on August 10th.