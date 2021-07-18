Annual half-marathon road race held in Cheshire for 10th year after 2020 cancelation due to COVID

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — People hit the pavement in Cheshire Sunday for the annual Ion Bank Half-Marathon Road Race.

This is the 10th year for the race. It was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the turnout this year was a lot less than usual. They did make it all happen over Zoom meetings with the help of local vendors, hospitals, and insurance companies.

Organizers were surprised some came out last-minute to sign up to run.

Denise Condron, secretary of the half-marathon event, said, “We had about 50 people come out this morning and register for the race which was unexpected but eeryone has been very friendly. It’s been a great event.”

The Cheshire Road Race is usually held in April, but organizers say some people were still afraid to come out because of COVID.

All proceeds go to local charities.

