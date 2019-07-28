Annual Sea Legs Shuffle 10 mile & 5K in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Some 800 people took part in the annual Sea Legs Shuffle Sunday morning in Guilford.

The 10 mile and 5K course runs along the shoreline. The event was put on by Sound Runner, which hosts running programs in various communities for all levels of runners.

This run raised money for the Guilford Center for Children as well as the cross country programs and Branford and Guilford high schools.

This is the 24th year for the Sea Legs Shuffle.

