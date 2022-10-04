NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Crime at Connecticut universities campuses has begun returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to data released this week about the 2021 calendar year.

Universities are required by law to post annual campus crime and fire data by the beginning of October for the previous year. The reports include information on crimes, along with instructions for how to report it, an outline of victims’ rights, resources and information on law enforcement.

The numbers only include crimes that were reported to law enforcement.

The data includes crimes that happened on a campus, in residence halls and in adjacent properties.

After two years of adjusted living and classroom environments, certain crimes like sexual assaults were seeing slight increases.

News 8 reached out to each university for comment on the reports. Their responses are included below.

Details on Connecticut’s larger universities are listed in alphabetical order below. A database on crime statistics is located at the bottom of this article.

Central Connecticut State University

The New Britain-based university wrote that police had responded to five reports of rape, three reports of fondling, one report of statuatory rape, one robbery, one aggravated assault, three incidents of dating violence and three reports of stalking in 2021, according to its report.

Sexual assault numbers were down from 13 in 2019. There were four rapes reported to campus police in 2020, according to the reports.

The university received no reports of hate crimes last year.

CCSU did not respond to a request for comment. Its annual report states that campus police plan to replace all analog cameras with infrared, internet protocol and wireless IP cameras. There are 1,167 cameras on campus – with 736 of them IP.

Post University

The private Waterbury university wrote that it received four reports of rape, two reports of fondlling, two burglary reports, three reports of dating violence and three reports of stalking. It reported no hate crimes in 2021, 2020 and 2019.

The university did not respond to a request for comment.

Quinnipiac University

Across all campuses, Quinnipiac University officers received one report of a rape, one report of fondling, two aggravated assaults, three burglaries, two reports of dating violence and seven reports of stalking.

It reported three rapes in 2020, and five in 2019.

There were no reports of aggravated assault in 2020, and four in 2019. Burglaries were down from nine in 2020.

The number of hate crimes included in the report have fluctuated over the last two years. There were two reported in 2021, down from nine in 2020. There were two hate crimes reported in 2019.

The university did not respond to a request for comment.

Southern Connecticut State University

The New Haven-based university received reports of three rapes, two burglaries and two domestic violence incidents, according to its 2021 crime report. It has received no reports of robberies, motor vehicle thefts or aggravated assaults in the last three years. There have been no reported incidents of dating violence in the last two years.

It received no hate crime reports in 2021 or 2020, and one in 2019.

There have been two fires at the university in the last two years. Both were reported in 2019 and marked as unintentional. One caused up to $100 in property damage, while the other – which led to three people being treated for smoke inhalation – caused $2,800 in damage.

In a written response to News 8, the university highlighted efforts to build connections with the community. Current initiatives include working with nearby police departments, sharing information on safety trends and investigations with other universities, being visible and engaged on social media so that students become familiar with law enforcement and reassessing how the campus can maximize lighting, camera surveillance areas and patrols.

“This year’s Clery report is consistent with the progression of Covid-19 and its impact on higher education,” the written statement reads. “As the university returned to more traditional college activities in 2021, statistics demonstrated a similar trend toward 2019 levels.”

University of Connecticut

The Storrs-based university received reports about 16 rapes, six instances of fondling, one aggravated assault, five burglaries, eight domestic violence crimes and four stalking incidents in 2021, according to its report. It also reported three arson cases.

Drug abuse violations saw a drop, with 129 in 2019, 69 in 2020 and 48 in 2021.

It recorded four hate crimes last year, two in 2020 and one in 2019.

The university’s response to a request for comment linked to its crime report.

Yale University

While most crimes occur in on-campus residence halls, Yale University’s reports of stalking and fondling tended to be in off-campus spaces, according to its report.

The New Haven university received reports last year for 24 rapes, 14 instances of fondling, three robberies, two aggravated assaults, 11 burglaries, three domestic violence incidents, 12 dating violence incidents and 16 stalking incidents.

There was a slight increase in how many rapes were reported to university officers – returning to similar numbers as in 2019. Dating violence and stalking incidents increased.

A few fires were reported at the university last year. In one, a trashcan caught on fire because of a cigarette. Another four were due to cooking, and one was blamed on an “unattended manuscript” that was left burning outside.

The university did not respond to a request for comment.