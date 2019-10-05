Annual Walk like MADD in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds gathered on the Branford town green for the annual Walk like MADD Saturday.

It’s a walk to help raise awareness and funds to end drunk driving and fight drugged driving.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving held the event.

43 percent of all auto accidents in Connecticut are due to drugs or alcohol.

The national average is 28 percent, which makes Connecticut the worst state in the nation.

This year, the event was dedicated to Diane “Hef” Benedetto. She was killed in a drunk driving crash back in 2017.

Diane’s Son-in-Law, Wesley Bosco, told News 8, “she was a wonderful person. It’s a shame that her family and friends aren’t here to enjoy her anymore. All Diane did was bring joy to everyone’s life and put a smile on people’s faces. So it puts a smile on my face to see everyone here to support that.”

The event’s goal was to raise $30,000. So far, 226 participants fundraised over $38,500.