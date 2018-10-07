New Haven

Ansonia church raising money to buy protective gear for police

Oct 07, 2018

Oct 07, 2018

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) - A church in Ansonia is leading a community-wide effort to raise money for protective gear for the police department. 

The First Baptist Church is working to buy all 42 officers in the department ballistic shields and helmets.

The pastor of the church and his wife felt obligated to show the community's support for the police department after the murders of officers in Dallas and Baton Rouge.

This is their third year hosting the event, which includes a prayer service. They've already outfitted the department with defibrillators and trauma kits.

"Three years ago, it was horrific. It seemed like the climate for law enforcement. Government was against it and people were responding to that. Officers were being assassinated, they were being gunned down in the street," stated organizer Maude Hinson.

First Baptist hopes to raise $40,000. They'll be holding fundraiser events though December.

