Ansonia community passes out flyers to bring Vanessa Morales home safely as police share new developments in the case of her mother’s murder

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been more than 6 weeks since 1-year-old Vanessa Morales went missing from her Ansonia home in which police found her mother’s body, beaten to death.

Friends and family holding on to hope Tuesday that the little girl will be found alive.

New developments in the murder of an Ansonia mother and the disappearance of her one-year-old daughter.

Police say an arrest warrant could be issued soon in the death of Christine Holloway. She was found dead as a result of blunt force trauma in December 2019 in her home on Myrtle Avenue.

“We’re putting together the evidence that we’ve recovered so far with all the information our detectives have been able to gather and we’re in the process of making sure we can present a case that can be prosecuted.” – Lt. Patrick Lynch, Ansonia Police Department

Police also say Morales is the prime suspect in the disappearance of his daughter, Vanessa, who has been missing for over a month now.

Tuesday, a pair from the Diaz Task Force passed out flyers with Vanessa’s picture on them in downtown Ansonia, working to bring the little girl home.

Marissa and Alan say the task force has over 6,000 members, and that they have passed out thousands of flyers already with Vanessa’s face on them.

“We feel pretty confident that keeping her face in the news and on social media will definitely bring her home and back to her family.” – Alan, Diaz Task Force

Police saluting their effort on the streets and online.

“This is tremendous. That has been a benefit for us because it keeps the information out in the public view.” – Lt. Lynch, Ansonia PD