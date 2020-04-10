Ansonia deli, customers find workaround to uphold Easter traditions during pandemic

ANSONIA, Conn. (WNTH) — Even in a pandemic, some traditions may bend, but they are too strong to break. For Polish-Americans at Easter, that means the search for the perfect kielbasa.

“I wanted to get a few other things, but I wanted to look around, but you can’t go in the store,” said Fairfield resident George Patrick, as he stood on the sidewalk in front of Europol Deli and Gifts in Ansonia.

News8 has been coming to Europol every Good Friday for years to talk to the people who crowd around the meat counter. This year, the owner, Maria Kuna, knows that a crowd is the last thing anyone wants to see.

“We’re trying very hard to offer all the traditional Easter specialties like every year,” Kuna said. “Even though this Easter season is very special and different and difficult.”

Orders are taken over the phone, or written down on paper at a table outside. Then workers fill the bags and bring them out, and take the money or credit card back inside. No customers are allowed in the store.

That means that the whole process is more difficult now. It takes longer and requires some planning ahead. Amazingly, however, Kuna says Good Friday sales are looking pretty good.

“Surprisingly, a lot of people are going through the difficult way of shopping, but they are coming,” said Kuna.

Many are coming wearing masks, and trying to be smart about their kielbasa shopping.

“I’m going to buy some for my son and my daughter to they have it,” said Seymour resident Henry Wieczorkowski. “So it will be one person going to get the kielbasa instead of 3 people going to get it.”

While we made sure to keep a safe distance from Wieczorkowski, he knows he has to keep his distance from his own family this weekend.

“And then my wife’s going to go Easter Sunday and bring them their Easter baskets,” Wieczorkowski said. “We’ll go over to their house and we just give it to them and drive back home.”

Another tradition that has to bend this year, but is too strong to break.