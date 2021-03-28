Ansonia, Derby, Seymour schools remote learning Monday due to school staff, bus driver shortage

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia, Derby, and Seymour students will be learning remotely Monday due to a school staff and bus driver shortage.

Superintendent of Ansonia Public Schools Dr. Joseph DiBacco said in a statement Sunday, “It is a combination between our bus company not having the staffing to bring our students to school and we have some staff that will be out tomorrow.”

He said this comes after school staff at Derby and Ansonia got their second COVID-19 on Saturday at their combined educators’ clinic (which includes bus drivers).

“The call to go remote is for our community and staff – it is much better to inform the school community the night before – instead of families and staff scrambling in the early morning hours to make arrangements,” Dr. DiBacco added.

In a letter to the school community Sunday, Derby’s Superintendent of Schools Matthew Conway echoed Dr. DiBacco’s note to the Ansonia community and added that, in addition to the shortage of bus drivers hit with side effects from the COVID vaccine, Derby schools will be moving to remote learning Monday because, “Derby Public Schools was recently made aware that 1 student from Derby Middle School, 1 student from Bradley School have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.”

“Based on this information as well as additional staff quarantined due to contact tracing coupled with some staff experiencing side effects from the vaccine, Derby Public Schools we will be operating in a Remote Learning Day tomorrow March 29, 2021,” the superintendent said.