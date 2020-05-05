Ansonia elementary school students show appreciation for teachers with car parade

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Prendergast School students in Ansonia took a break from virtual learning to say thank you to their teachers with a car parade. It was a special way to honor them during Teacher Appreciation Week and maintain social distance.

“I think we all miss them so much. The best part of our job is actually working with the children,” said Jamie Ekstramd, a technology teacher at Prendergast.

“I feel like I can’t remember the last time I saw them. It’s been so long,” said Megan Silva, a 4th-grade teacher.

Horns and signs expressed just how much the students at Prendergast appreciate their teachers.

“I have really been trying to help the teachers and the parents and students work at home. And I think everyone’s just stepped up and are doing amazing jobs. The kids. The parents are such a role now in their education,” Ekstramd said.

“With virtual learning, everything you do have to try to figure out a way to explain it to them through typing or to make a video and post it. So it’s just very different. And you hope that they get your message through the words,” Silva said.

For first-grader LJ, one of his favorite things about staying home is using FaceTime with his best friends, but he clearly misses his teachers too. When asked how much he misses his school and his teachers, LJ says “100 percent.”

To maintain social distancing guidelines, the parade was held at the high school instead of the regular school.