Ansonia excited to bring ‘Beatles Fab 4 Music Festival’ to town after pandemic pause on events

New Haven

by: , Multimedia Journalist

Posted: / Updated:

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia Mayor David Cassetti says after a year of quarantining and seeing fun festivals and events get canceled because of COVID-19, it’s time to rock again.

You might say it’s been “a hard day’s night.”

Friday, the mayor announced his city is hosting a new summer festival on July 10 — The Fab 4 Music Festival. He hopes it’ll draw thousands of Beatles fans from all over New England for food, fun, and of course — the tunes.

“It’s a whole day of Fab Four fun with 10 Beatles bands from all over the east coast,” said festival producer, Charles Rosenay. “Plus food trucks and vendors will be selling Beatles merchandise and records.”

Mayor Cassetti hopes the Beatles can help his city bars and restaurants get back some of the profits lost during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fab 4 Festival will be at Nolan Field. Tickets cost $19.99. For more information, head to www.FAB4MusicFestival.com or call (203) 795-4737.

