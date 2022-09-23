ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Ansonia was charged for assaulting his six-week-old child leading to child abuse injuries, police said.

According to Ansonia police, the Department of Children and Families notified officers of a case involving a six-week-old child who was being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital for multiple injuries.

Police said the child suffered a brain bleed, fractured ribs, a lacerated liver, and other injuries consistent with child abuse.

The father, 36-year-old Lamar Haney of Ansonia, admitted to causing the injuries to his daughter.

Haney was charged with assault in the first degree. He was held on a $100,000 bond and is due in court on September 23.