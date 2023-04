Ansonia firefighters rescued a cat stuck in the ceiling of a veterinary clinic on April 25, 2023. (Source: Ansonia Fire Department)

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — You’ve heard of firefighters rescuing kittens from trees, but what about a veterinary clinic?

One feisty feline made a run for it Tuesday at an Ansonia vet’s office, according to the fire department. The cat didn’t make it too far — but did get stuck in the ceiling.

The fire department and the Shelton Animal Shelter came to the scene to help get the cat down. After using a thermal imaging camera to track the cat’s heat signature, the stubborn feline was removed.