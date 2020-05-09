Ansonia first responders speak about stresses on the front lines fighting coronavirus

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — They are heroes on the front lines of protecting others from COVID-19.

It’s a job that isn’t easy.

A group of EMTs from Ansonia Rescue Medical Services (ARMS) sat down with News 8 for an exclusive conversation in which they opened up about their worries and concerns being on the front lines and how they deal with their mental health.

“I’m worried about every patient that we transport to the hospital having a different outcome,” said EMT Kevin Shevlin. “Nobody knows how to battle this. It’s like an unseen enemy.”

“The most terrifying situation would be to give it to my dad,” added EMT Corina Zdrowski. “He is older, in his 70s. They’re the biggest targets. My brother just underwent major heart surgeries, so there’s always the risk of giving it to him.”

“You go home and you’re constantly thinking about every scratch in your throat, every little symptom is COVID,” said ARMS Captain Bill Bieber.

After every COVID-19 call, they go through a process where they are sprayed to decontaminate their PPE. Their ambulances are “defogged” or sprayed down too so the next crew doesn’t potentially get infected.

They all applaud the protective measures their leaders at ARMS are taking to make sure they’re clean. So far, no one on the team has contracted the virus.

But, News 8 wanted to know how do they clear their heads? How do they cope with the mental stresses of the job on the front lines?

They admit, it isn’t easy shaking some things away.

“Devastated,” Zdrowski said. “Tears on scene. The frustration for the family. I think that’s the hardest thing for me to look at.”

“It’s definitely nerve-wracking,” said Bieber. “You think about the possible exposure to yourself and just hoping you put your PPE on properly.”

While they have their worries and concerns, they also said they know they have each other. It’s the close-knit family unit at ARMS that helps them through the tough times.

Back at their headquarters, several told News 8 laughter is the best medicine, getting each other to smile helps get them through some long, tough shifts.

Their leadership likes it that way. They’ve tried to create an environment behind the scenes where everyone can just be themselves and know it’s okay to laugh — and cry.

“Encouraging an environment where people are comfortable to have those conversations,” said ARMS Assistant Chief, Ryan Hunt. “There’s no stigma around being able to express themselves.”

Everyone at ARMS said one thing that pulls them through is how residents have expressed themselves. They say all of the signs of support in yards, in neighborhoods and other gestures, like food donations, really go a long way toward keeping them energized on the front lines.