ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Ansonia High School is set to host the Lower Valley Job Fair, with over 60 hiring organizations in attendance, on Thursday afternoon.

The Lower Valley Job Fair will be hosted by Representative Kara Rochelle and Senator Jorge Cabrera on June 30, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., officials stated.

Along with the opportunity to speak with employers from across the state, attendees will also have the opportunity to accept free professional headshots, free resume coaching, information on workforce training opportunities, and more.

They will be also served free refreshments and have the chance to enter a raffle prize giveaway, said event organizers.

Over 60 hiring organizations are expected to be at the event, as well as a number of community-based organizations and resources that will help residents advance in their careers.

“This job fair is perfect for every type of jobseeker,” said Rep. Rochelle. “There will be well-paying opportunities for blue and white-collar workers alike. I hope members of our community are able to take advantage of this occasion and would encourage anyone looking for employment to attend.”

The fair will be held at Ansonia High School, at 20 Pulaski Highway, in Ansonia. Officials said that free transportation will be available to and from the event, with a shuttle making strategic stops in Ansonia and Derby.

The shuttle will stop at the following locations: