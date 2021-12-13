Ansonia High School student charged in connection with social media threat

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A student at Ansonia High School was arrested in connection with a social media threat that led the school to lockdown Monday morning.

Ansonia police said the department’s school resource officer at the high school was notified of the online threat at 11 a.m. The school was placed into lockdown and students were dismissed safely from the school, according to police.

During the investigation, police said the suspect, a 14-year-old male student, was charged with threatening in the first degree and breach of peace in the second degree. He was referred to juvenile authorities, police said, adding this was an isolated incident.

“Ansonia Public Schools in collaboration with the Ansonia Police Department will not tolerate any behaviors/actions that put our students, staff, and community at risk,” said Ansonia Superintendent Dr. Joseph DiBacco in a statement. “Today’s response was to an Ansonia student’s actions; swift and immediate action will be taken — the appropriate consequences will be administered up to and including expulsion and arrest.”