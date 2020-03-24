Ansonia leaders looking to unite residents during coronavirus outbreak

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Small towns and cities across Connecticut are taking a hit during the coronavirus outbreak including Ansonia.

“We will get through this,” said Mayor David Cassetti. “We will because we are Americans.”

Cassetti said he’s optimistic about how his city and its residents will endure the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“They are concerned about the coronavirus, but they know that we have it under control,” he said. “I just want them to do the social distancing and stay home for now. We’ll get over this.”

Outside his office sits symbols of hope.

“We are a very resilient bunch. As you can see, we have the blue bows, which mean unity, comradery and solidarity.”

The mayor said that all of these blue ribbons are one Ansonia teacher’s way of promoting unity throughout the town.

“I’m really trying to start a positive movement in lieu of what’s going on in this country,” said Lisa Nicolari, who teaches health at Ansonia Middle School.

Nicolari has started with city hall and said that the mayor has agreed to line Main Street with the blue ribbons beginning Wednesday.

The owner of The Hub Pizza Bar, located on Main Street, supports the idea.

“Anything to get everybody to rally together and be a stronger community would help,” said Erik Lindstron, owner of The Hub Pizza Bar. “Those are the types of things that give people hope.”