BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men opened fire on each other Tuesday in Bridgeport in a shooting that ended with both of their deaths, according to police.

The gunfire was exchanged at about 2:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Carleton Avenue, according to officials, who learned about the shooting through a ShotSpotter alert.

Travis Bush, a 21-year-old from Ansonia, and 30-year-old Wilbert Jordan, of Bridgeport, were found nearby. Jordan later died at a hospital. Bush was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting was a “mutual assault,” and that there are no other suspects. The guns were recovered at the scene.