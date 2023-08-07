WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 21-year-old Ansonia man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly burglarizing a car from a Wallingford car dealership, according to police.

Police said the arrest was connected to a burglary that occurred in June. On June 28, three men and a driver broke into the Wallingford car dealership with crowbars and fire extinguishers. The suspects then stole two Infiniti SUVs.

Police arrived at the dealership as the stolen vehicles fled the scene and continued onto the Wharton Brook Connector.

Police said the stolen Infiniti SUVs were later used in burglaries in Waterbury, East Haven and Milford.

According to authorities, there were multiple similar-style burglaries that occurred in Connecticut between the fall of 2022 and the summer of 2023.

Wallingford police developed probable cause to and charged Quadele Vickers for his involvement in the burglary.

Police said he was charged with the following offenses: third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, theft of motor vehicle. Police said he was held in lieu of a $100,000 bond and was arraigned at Meriden Superior Court.

The investigation was conducted by the Wallingford Police Department with assistance from the Waterbury, East Haven, West Haven, Ansonia, Derby, Stratford, and North Haven police departments.