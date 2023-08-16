ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Shelton police are asking for anyone who saw a crash on Tuesday that killed an Ansonia man to come forward.

The 32-year-old’s 2008 Nissan Altima was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to authorities. He crashed at about 10 a.m. in the area of Shelton Avenue and Pine Street.

Authorities have not yet publicly released his name or any other details about the crash.

Police are specifically looking for a male who was riding a moped in the area, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Brian Yerzak at (203) 924-1544 ext. 4471.