ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A 22-year-old Ansonia man pleaded guilty to his role in a stolen catalytic convert trafficking ring on Tuesday, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Francisco Ayala and another person sold about $150,000 worth of catalytic converters that they stole from vehicles between December 2021 and May 2022 from across the state, according to Avery. Scrap prices for the parts range from $300 to $1,500 each.

They were caught after they were seen on camera stealing converters from vans in March 2022 at a Stratford business.

Ayala pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, and one count of interstate transportation of stolen property. He faces up to five years in prison for the conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property charge, and up to 10 years for interstate transportation of stolen property.

He will be sentenced on July 13.