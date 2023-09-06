ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An Ansonia officer fired multiple shots at a German Shepherd that was in a backyard while investigating a suspicious person call on Wednesday, according to the police department.

It happened while the officer was investigating a suspicious person call at about noon in the area of Lester and High streets. Police were told that the suspicious person went into a yard, and around the back of the house.

When the officer went to the backyard, the German Shepherd that lived there “confronted” him, according to police. The officer stumbled while trying to get out of the yard, and then fired several shots at the dog.

The dog was not hit. The officer had minor injuries he sustained “in his attempt to elude the dog,” according to police.

The “suspicious” male was found in the backyard, and told police he was just cutting through.