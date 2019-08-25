Ansonia PD: Two pedestrians injured after vehicle hits them in store parking lot

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are in the hospital after a vehicle struck them at the Stop & Shop parking lot on Division Street Sunday afternoon.

Ansonia Police said an elderly driver was driving near the south entrance of the store when they lost control and struck the two pedestrians. One of the pedestrians suffered a severe lower leg injury.

Both victims were transferred to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.