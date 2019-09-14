Ansonia PD: Two prostitution arrests made on Dwight Street

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia Police made two arrests in connection to an ongoing prostitution investigation on Friday.

Police arrested Cristina Hernandez-Cruz, 23, of Bridgeport, and James Costanzo, 41, at Costanzo’s home on Dwight Street in Ansonia.

Costanzo received multiple charges including Permitting and Promoting Prostitution, as well as Tampering with Evidence.

In addition, police found gun ammunition in Costanzo’s home and charged him with Criminal Possession of Ammunition. He posted all bonds and will appear in court on Sept. 27.

Police said Costanzo was previously convicted in Federal Court on drug charges in 2016.

Hernandez-Cruz was charged with Prostitution and Tampering with Evidence. She was released on bond and will appear in court on Sept. 27.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.