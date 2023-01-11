ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia police took a Bridgeport man into custody Tuesday after he allegedly hit a 81-year-old pedestrian in November with a vehicle, and then dragged the man several hundred feet.

Arsene Ndabian, 64, is facing charges of third-degree assault, reckless driving and unsafe movement.

The 81-year-old was treated for what police said were severe injuries after he was hit in early November. After the vehicle hit him in the area of Division and Rufus streets in Derby, he was dragged until the vehicle stopped at Seymour Avenue.

Police said that Ndabian remained on scene and was cooperative.

Ndabian has been released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24.