ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An Ansonia man was arrested Monday in connection with an incident that left a pedestrian with injuries last year.

On July 16, 2021, an Ansonia police officer attempted to stop a silver Audi on North Main Street at Liberty Street. Police said the Audi fled the scene at a high rate of speed and that at the intersection of North Main and Third streets, as it was traveling north in the southbound lane, it struck a Hyundai trying to turn left onto Third Street.

Police said the Audi then drove onto the sidewalk, striking a fire hydrant, a pedestrian and a tree before coming to a stop at the entrance to the Daily Mart parking lot.

At the time, police said the pedestrian suffered injuries to her head, arm and leg and was taken to the hospital. The driver of the Hyundai and infant passenger were also taken to the hospital for evaluation and two other passengers in that vehicle were treated on scene, according to police.

Police said at the time that the driver and passenger of the Audi both ran from the car.

49-year-old Roland Collier of Ansonia was arrested Monday. Police said Collier refused to stop for the police, struck a car and a pedestrian and fled the scene on foot. Police also said there was a male passenger in the vehicle who fled the scene and has yet to be identified.

Police said Collier was arrested in Massachusetts on unrelated charges and remained in custody there until Monday.

He is facing the following charges, according to police:

Assault in the first degree

Reckless driving

Engaging in pursuit

Evading responsibility

Reckless endangerment in the first degree

Criminal mischief in the third degree

Collier is being held on a court-set $70,000 bond, according to police, and will be arraigned in court Tuesday.