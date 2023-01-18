ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A 25-year-old Bridgeport man hid in a woman’s car while she was at a CVS and then tried to steal from her, according to Ansonia police.

The woman flagged police officers down at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to authorities. She told police she had been at the CVS on Pershing Drive when the man hid in her car. He then “confronted” her while she was driving.

She fought him off while he tried to steal her pocketbook, according to police. An officer and his K-9 tracked him to Howard Avenue.

Adiel Vivana-Ribeiro has been charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal attempt at robbery, second-degree criminal attempt at larceny and breach of peace. He was given a $50,000 bond.