Ansonia police investigate afternoon shooting

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)–Ansonia police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

They say it happened on Howard Avenue at around 12:20 p.m.

The 21-year-old victim was shot multiple times, he fled the scene and then went to the hospital. He is listed in serious but stable condition.

Officials say at least two people were shooting in the area of Howard Avenue and Church Street. They say more than a dozen shots were fired in the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage of the scene is asked to contact them at (203) 735-1885.

