ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday night, authorities said.

According to police, two suspects entered the Main Street Shell Station around 11:15 p.m. A suspect armed with a handgun threatened the store clerk prior to stealing cash and cigars from the store.

The clerk was unharmed and the suspect fled the area in a black Chevy.

Police said the suspect was described as a black male about 5’10.” He was wearing a black zipped jacket, a light colored surgical mask.

Photograph of the armed suspect. Ansonia PD

Photograph of the armed suspect. Ansonia PD

Photograph of the armed suspect. Ansonia PD

Photograph of the armed suspect. Ansonia PD

Photograph of the second suspect (Ansonia PD)

Just shortly after the robbery took place, police found an unoccpupied stolen black Chevy in the area, which was identified as the suspects vehicle.

Police said the Chevy was unoccupied and towed back to the Ansonia Police Department impound where it was processed for evidence.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Anosnia police at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 at the link below.