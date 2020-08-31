Ansonia police investigating dead body found at Coe, North Coe Lanes

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have confirmed they are investigating at Coe Lane and North Coe Lane after finding a dead body on Sunday.

Police say a 20-year-old woman is dead after being found on the corner of Coe and North Coe Lanes yesterday afternoon. Police say it looks like she was assaulted, but the official cause of death has not been released.

No suspects have been named.

A black Pontiac Aztek motor vehicle involved in this incident has been located and is in the custody of the Ansonia Police Department.

Stay tuned for updates.

