ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Ansonia are seeking the public’s help in locating one-year-old Royalty Bass.

Police said the child’s mother, Shameka Henri, failed to return Royalty to her father after her custody visit.

According to police, Royalty is around 2 feet tall, 20 to 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink Minnie Mouse shirt and gray Minnie Mouse pants.

Police said Henri and the child could be in the Stratford area but there is the possibility that the child was taken out of state.

Police also released a photo of Henri:

Shameka Henri | Photo: Ansonia Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (203) 735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 at the link here.

