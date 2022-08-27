ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — The Ansonia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman and her six-month-old daughter in an abduction.

According to police, 22-year-old Galylea Perez and her baby, Eliana Lopez, were abducted by 23-year-old Joshua Lopez from High Street in Ansonia around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Joshua is driving a four-door silver Honda Accord with Massachusetts license plates reading “2NCT89.” Police said Joshua implied he had a gun, but no weapons were displayed.

See a photo of the car below:

Lopez’s car. Photo via Ansonia PD

There is currently a no-contact order out of New York City against Lopez involving Galylea. Police believe Joshua may be headed to New York.

Anyone who sees Joshua, Perez, or Eliana, as well as the Honda Accord, is urged to reach out to local law enforcement. Police are asking the public not to approach or attempt to contact them.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to reach out to police at (203) 735-1885 or anonymous tips can be made here.

