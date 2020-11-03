Ansonia Public Schools closed Wednesday due to natural gas outage in Derby, over 2K affected

(WTNH) — All schools in Ansonia will be closed Wednesday after a natural gas outage in Derby.

Tuesday, Superintendent of Ansonia Public Schools Dr. Joseph DiBacco announced that all schools will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 4 due to a natural gas outage that affected many residents and businesses in Derby and Ansonia on Tuesday night.

In a statement released by Eversource, it was reported that between 2,200 and 2,400 natural gas customers may have been affected by an outage on the east side of Derby. Additional residents in the Ansonia area also said they experienced the same issue.

We have a low-pressure issue on the system that could potentially affect 2,200 — 2,400 Eversource natural gas customers on the east side of the city. We have technicians working on it right now, and we are bringing Eversource gas technicians from Massachusetts to assist. No evacuations have been made at this point and we have established a mobile command center in Derby. Our Community Liasons are in constant contact with Derby city officials and we’re keeping customers informed via phone calls, social media, and the local media. – Mitch Gross, Eversource spokesperson

According to Mitch Gross, an Eversource spokesperson, the company had technicians and supervisors working to resolve the issue — including personnel from Massachusetts, however, no evacuations had occurred due to the outage. Eversource deployed a mobile command center in Derby. Additionally, four zones were outlined as part of a restoration plan.

The Town of Derby released a statement saying that Eversource customers received calls alerting that door-to-door gas shut service was underway by technicians — all of whom were screened for COVID-19 and cleared.

Eversource plans to have service restored to a majority of customers by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4,

Eversource urges customers with a gas outage issue to contact (877) 944-5325. Additionally, customers without heat are instructed to reserve a hotel room — keeping their copy of their receipt — and Eversource will provide reimbursement with a credit to their bill.

⚠️ Crews are in Derby responding to a gas outage. We’ve set up our mobile command center and are bringing in extra resources. We're working quickly to determine the cause and restore service. Gas customers call 800-989-0900 for residential and 888-688-7267 for business. — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) November 3, 2020