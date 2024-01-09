ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An Ansonia student was killed in a crash Tuesday in Stratford, according to authorities.

The crash happened at about 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Surf Avenue, according to Stratford police. The student was the only one in the vehicle, and their vehicle was the only one involved in the crash.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died. His identity has not yet been publicly released.

The teen was a student at Emmett O’Brien Technical High School, according to a spokesperson with the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. The school’s counseling team and outside grief counselors would be available for students on Tuesday.