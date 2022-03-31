ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A teacher in Ansonia received a surprise award on Thursday during a school ceremony.

Students, staff, and faculty gathered inside the gym, however, it wasn’t a typical assembly. Everyone thought students were present for a Pathways to Education Program.

“So, we are here to present the…award,” Senior Vice President of the Milken Family Foundation, Dr. Jane Foley, said at the event.

Dr. Foley went on to present the Milken Educator Award to the sixth grade math teacher Laura Baker-Coronis. The award, which comes with a $25,000 check, is meant to honor someone for their excellence in teaching, inspiring other educators, and for their dedication and a unique approach to learning.

“We chose Laura because she really exemplifies the criteria of the award,” Dr. Foley said. “There are five things we are looking for. First, does she have innovative practices that have results, students are gaining because of her teaching.”

Unlike other award ceremonies, there are no nominees. Instead, just an unsung hero selected by a committee for making a difference.

After she received the award, Baker-Coronis told News 8 she was “totally shocked, totally humbled.”

Baker-Coronis is the only recipient of this award in the state of Connecticut, however, the same award will be given to 59 other teachers across the country.