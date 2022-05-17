ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An Ansonia teen who police said fled the state after he allegedly shot and killed a Stratford man in April is now in custody.

Ansonia police said the 17-year-old suspect shot and killed 20-year-old Johnny Class on April 5 in what investigators believe was an attempted drug deal. Investigators said the teen fled Connecticut after the homicide.

The United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in Connecticut and North Carolina took the suspect into custody on May 13 in North Carolina.

The teen is currently detained, awaiting extradition to Connecticut. Once he returns, police said he will be charged with felony murder, murder, and robbery.

Police said the suspect will be arraigned in juvenile court, and the case will be transferred to adult court for prosecution. The name of the suspect will be released when the case is transferred, according to police.

Investigators said more arrests are expected.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Ansonia police at 203-735-1885. Anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 online.