Ansonia vigil for missing 1 year-old girl

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — On a cold, Saturday night, a crowd came together at Veterans Park to provide some warmth to the family of one year-old Vanessa Morales, who’s been missing for more than a week.

“I’m speechless,” said Joshua Morales, Vanessa’s cousin. “So many people showed up tonight.”

People like Anna Florczak were there to show support for the family.

“We’re here for you,” Anna said. “It’s about showing strength in a difficult, difficult time.”

People like Marissa Toth were there. Toth has come forward to help the family pass out flyers with pictures of Vanessa on them.

“I feel like it’s my duty as a mom in Ansonia to be able to advocate for her and help the family and try to get her home safely,” Toth said.

And people like Mayor David Casseti were also there. He says the large crowd that came out is sending a message to Vanessa’s loved ones.

“That we’re there for you,” the mayor said. “Anything that you need.”

Vanessa was last seen with her mother, Christine Holloway, a week ago last Friday.

Police found Holloway dead in their home of blunt force trauma.

There was no sign of Vanessa.

She was gone.

Since then, police and the FBI have worked tirelessly to try and find Vanessa and who killed her mother. The authorities have followed up several leads that have taken them to different towns this week, like Hamden and Derby.



Late Saturday night, Ansonia Police got a call from New Haven Police, saying they got a tip that something suspicious was spotted in the parking lot of the Westview Commons apartment homes.

Officers from both departments descended upon the location trying to see if the item was connected to the missing girl case. The object turned out to be a car seat and it was NOT connected to Vanessa’s disappearance.

Ansonia Lt. Patrick Lynch says it shows how quickly police are acting on tips that are coming in. Edward Smith, who’s married to one of Vanessa’s cousins, says this ordeal has been hard on the family — especially at this time of the year.



“We just want her home for Christmas,” Smith said.

They feel grateful to the community who has showed its support in many ways besides the vigil. The family thanks people who’ve helped them pass out flyers with Vanessa’s pictures on them and who’ve volunteered to be part of search parties.

So far, police have not named a suspect in Holloway’s death or in the disappearance of little Vanessa.