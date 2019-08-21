Anti-cruelty memorial to be held in West Haven to honor burned dog

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A memorial is being held on Sunday for the dog that was set on fire in the parking lot of a West Haven beach last month.

This anti-animal cruelty memorial for Brookyln, the late Yorkshire Terrier, is being held on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Sandy Point Bird Sanctuary at 3 Beach Street, in West Haven.

Please join us for an anti-cruelty memorial in the Sandy Point Bird Sanctuary on August 25th 9:30-11am. We ask that you… Posted by Green Fur Kidz, Inc. on Thursday, August 15, 2019

On July 4-5th, Brooklyn was found burned in the parking lot of Sandy Point Beach. Brookyn’s owner, Latrice Moody, and her boyfriend, Maurice Jackson, are currently facing charges in the incident.

Green Fur Kids Inc. is holding the event and would like to also honor West Haven Police Department’s Detective Wolf, who was dedicated to solving the case. Organizers are asking that you bring a thank you card or a letter for Detective Wolf to be put in a box and given to him.

You are also asked to bring a picture of your dog with the card or letter as a thank you to West Haven Police for protecting their 4-legged citizens.

While the event is by and for animal lovers, they ask that dogs be kept at home so that the focus can be on the memorial.

However, you are welcome to bring any signs to honor Brooklyn’s life or to show your stance against animal abuse.

Parking in the sanctuary is $1.50/hr payable by card but car pooling is encouraged.

