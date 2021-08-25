Anti-maskers shut down back-to-school roundtable with state leaders in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Anti-maskers shut down a back-to-school roundtable today in Cheshire.

Public health officials, the new Commissioner of Education, superintendents from around the state, and Gov. Lamont were present at the meeting to talk about how to best keep kids in classrooms even as the Delta variant spreads.

Hot topics included the indoor school mask mandate and the mandated COVID vaccine or testing policy for teachers. Public Health Commissioner Deidre Gifford said it remains to be seen if the school mask mandate will stay in place after the governor’s executive powers expire at the end of the month.

“What happens after Sept. 30 depends on what happens with COVID in Connecticut,” Gifford said.

The protesters heckled the governor and other speakers, upset over the school mask mandate and vaccine or test policy for teachers. Despite pleas for decorum, the event was soon brought to a halt.

The governor did not take any questions immediately after the meeting ended but responded to what happened a short while afterward.

“I was surprised to see young mothers with two seven-year-olds, one in either hand, shouting vulgarities and being as rude as they were,” Gov. Lamont said. “We’re all sitting there, we’re trying to keep their kids safe. We’re trying to do it in the best way we can possible and it’s not Connecticut.”