NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University Police are investigating after a swastika and the word ‘Trump‘ were found painted on the steps of the law school entrance last weekend.

A spokesperson for the law school told the Yale Daily News that the school has a zero-tolerance policy for people who make attacks against individuals or communities of students.

Photo: WTNH viewer via Reportit!

Anyone with information is asked to contact the law school or Yale Police.