NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For the second time in New Haven, a group of renters are taking advantage of a new city ordinance and forming a tenants’ union.

In Sept. 2022, the elm city passed an ordinance that allowed renters to set up their own tenants union. The ordinance allowed the renters to get the city’s help to deal with unfair rent hikes or poor living conditions. The ordinance is the first of its kind in the state.

The second group of renters got their official stamp of approval Tuesday to form a tenants’ union. The renters share an 18-unit building in the West River neighborhood where they say there are fire hazards, electrical problems and rodents.

“There is a rodent infestation, as well as other pests,” said Amanda Watts, a member of this new union. “Our radiators are faulty. A lot of our neighbors live in the cold through the winter months.”

“In addition to lacking affordable housing, we’re seeing much more pressure on the tenants that are in housing because it kind of gives landlords more opportunity to not take care of their homes if they know that there’s not a lot of options out there.” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said.

Ocean Management, who runs the building where the latest group of tenants has unionized, has no comment.

To set up a tenants’ union in New Haven, the building must have at least ten units, and most of the renters must sign onto the deal.

There are more than 10,000 housing units in New Haven where renters can now unionize and the city says they expect many more to do just that.