NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Applications are now open for the 2022 Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy in New Haven.

The summer camp program is hosted by the FBI and Yale University and introduces teenagers to the field of law enforcement.

Alum of the program, Anthony Sachatello, and FBI Community Outreach Specialist Joann Benson share more about their experience and why they would recommend it to other students.

Watch the video above for the full interview.