WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An AR-15 rifle was stolen last week from a Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) vehicle in Wallingford, according to police.

A Wallingford police officer on routine patrol noticed around 6:25 a.m. on July 26 that a DEEP vehicle parked in front of a home near Sunrise Circle had one of its passenger side windows smashed out.

Wallingford police Sgt. Stephen Jaques said the vehicle contained an AR-15 rifle in a secured and locked police mount. Jaques said the entire mount, rifle, and ammunition were stolen from the car.

The investigation is ongoing.