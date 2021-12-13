Archeologists investigate former site of Benedict Arnold’s New Haven home for possible secret tunnel

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A fresh look at the country’s most famous traitor.

Historians believe Benedict Arnold’s 18th century former home in New Haven stood along what is now Water Street.

It’s now a parking lot near the “High School In the Community.” This week, local historians, students, and the state archeologist came out to dig at the site.

There is a theory that Arnold had a secret tunnel to smuggle things in from his ships to avoid state taxes, but so far, there is no evidence of it.

Dr. Sarah P. Sportman, the state archaeologist, explained, “It looks like the rear yard of the house may have been undisturbed, just kind of covered over with concrete, so that might have better archaeological potential than the house structure itself for finding deposits related to Arnold’s occupation in the 18th century.”

They used ground-penetrating radar to take look under the concrete. They are still waiting on data to see what to do next.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

New Haven

Archeologists dig at former site of Benedict Arnold's New Haven home for possible secret tunnel

News /

Waterbury opens COVID vaccine clinic as part of push for vaccinations ahead of holiday gatherings

News /

5 students charged with breach of peace following incident at Seymour High School

News /

In the booster era, what does it mean to be fully vaccinated?

News /

Health Headlines: How effective are boosters against variants? What does it mean to be fully vaccinated?

News /

Childcare grant given to the Greater Dwight Development Corporation in New Haven

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss