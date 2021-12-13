Archeologists investigate former site of Benedict Arnold’s New Haven home for possible secret tunnel

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A fresh look at the country’s most famous traitor.

Historians believe Benedict Arnold’s 18th century former home in New Haven stood along what is now Water Street.

It’s now a parking lot near the “High School In the Community.” This week, local historians, students, and the state archeologist came out to dig at the site.

There is a theory that Arnold had a secret tunnel to smuggle things in from his ships to avoid state taxes, but so far, there is no evidence of it.

Archaeological investigation of Benedict Arnold's former home site underway in New Haven — we believe these were the foundations and retaining walls for a secret tunnel where he smuggled goods from the harbor pic.twitter.com/YwWgO5O6vd — DFA New Haven (@DFANewHaven) December 13, 2021

Dr. Sarah P. Sportman, the state archaeologist, explained, “It looks like the rear yard of the house may have been undisturbed, just kind of covered over with concrete, so that might have better archaeological potential than the house structure itself for finding deposits related to Arnold’s occupation in the 18th century.”

They used ground-penetrating radar to take look under the concrete. They are still waiting on data to see what to do next.